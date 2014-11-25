BRIEF-Bidvest says Southern Africa in Q1 below expectations

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Divisional day - Management update on general trading conditions November 25 2014

* Start to financial year has been good for food group, with solid results being achieved from all component parts of business

* Weak trading conditions have continued into Q1 of 2015 financial year

* There appears to be low confidence in SA economy at moment and customers seem hesitant, delaying buying decisions

* Overall trading results for Southern Africa in Q1 are below expectation

* Trading in October in International Food Group has been positive and similar results are expected in November

* Amended bee codes will present a challenge for corporate sector and Bidvest is aggressively addressing changes

* Still doesn't exert management control over Adcock; says position on control remains unchanged, management continues to seek out acquisition opportunities