REFILE-S.Africa's Bidvest offers to buy out Mvelaserve in $67 mln deal
May 13, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 4 years

REFILE-S.Africa's Bidvest offers to buy out Mvelaserve in $67 mln deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in first sentence)

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South African conglomerate Bidvest Group said on Monday it would offer to buy out minority shareholders of outsourcing firm Mvelaserve in a $67 million cash deal.

Bidvest, which currently owns just under 35 percent of Mvelaserve, said it had already agreed to buy a further 17.7 percent stake in the company from investment firm Mvelaphanda Holdings.

Once that transaction wins regulatory approval, Bidvest said it would offer to buy the remaining shares of Mvelaserve at up to 9.1 rand per share, valuing the deal at 608.8 million rand ($67 million).

However, Bidvest said the price depended on its offer being recommended by Mvelaserve’s board.

If the board does not recommend the offer, Bidvest said it would go directly to shareholders with a lower bid of 8.50 rand per share, putting pressure on the board to back the deal.

Bidvest CEO Brian Joffe said last month he would go directly to shareholders of drugmaker Adcock Ingram after the board of that company spurned a $675 million buyout offer.

Bidvest, which has businesses in everything from catering to cars, has a reputation of buying underperforming assets that can benefit from its distribution network and customer base.

Mvelaserve, once part of the now dwindling Mvelaphanda group, provides cleaning, catering and other services to South African businesses.

Mvelaphanda was one of South Africa’s most prominent black empowerment companies, founded by politician and businessman Tokyo Sexwale.

Shares of Mvelaserve were up 3.1 percent at 8.45 rand. Shares of Bidvest were down nearly 1 percent. ($1 = 9.1121 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

