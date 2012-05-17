FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Jewelry retailer Bidz.com to go private
May 17, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jewelry retailer Bidz.com to go private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Glendon Group to pay $0.78 per share

* Offer price at 60 pct premium to Wednesday close

May 17 (Reuters) - Online jewelry retailer BIDZ.com Inc said it will be taken private by Glendon Group Inc, valuing the company at about $14.3 million.

Glendon will pay 78 cents per share, which represents a premium of about 60 percent to BIDZ’s Wednesday closing price.

The company said some stockholders, with a stake of about 37 percent, have agreed to vote in favor of the merger.

BIDZ said Glendon has obtained sufficient financing commitments to complete the merger.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
