UPDATE 1-Jewelry retailer Bidz.com to go private

May 17 (Reuters) - Online jewelry retailer BIDZ.com Inc said it will be taken private by Glendon Group Inc, valuing the company at about $14.3 million.

Glendon will pay 78 cents per share, which represents a premium of about 60 percent to BIDZ’s Wednesday closing price.

The company said some stockholders, with a stake of about 37 percent, have agreed to vote in favor of the merger.

BIDZ said Glendon has obtained sufficient financing commitments to complete the merger.