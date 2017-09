Aug 27(Reuters) - Biella-Neher Holding AG

* Says revenues in H1 of CHF 82.1 million (year ago: CHF 91.2 million)

* Says H1 EBIT at CHF -2.7 million (year ago: CHF -3.2 million)

* Says H1 consolidated net loss amounted to CHF 2.5 million (year ago: net loss CHF 3.2 million)

* Says continues to expect that in 2014, further improvement of EBIT margin is achieved

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: