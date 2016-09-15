UPDATE 1-British waste management firm Biffa eyes London listing

(Adds details, background)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Waste management firm Biffa Plc is eyeing gross proceeds of about 270 million pounds ($358 million) from a London listing, marking the biggest initial public offer in the UK since the country voted on June 23 to leave the European Union.

The British firm, which was forced into an emergency financial restructuring after the 2008-9 financial crash, said it would use the IPO proceeds to repay debt and also expenses related to a government claim.

Biffa was expected to be valued at more than 1 billion pounds, sources had told Sky News, which first reported news of the IPO on Wednesday.

Biffa, the second largest waste management services provider by revenue in the UK, collects, processes and disposes waste and recyclables for over 95 percent of UK postal codes, servicing 2.4 million households.

The company is aiming for a consolidation of the fragmented UK waste market, which has seen challenging trading conditions over the past few years.

Volatility triggered by Brexit has depressed the London listing market, with sources having told Reuters that the planned listing of UK auto parts supplier TI Automotive was facing a delay.

However, some debuts are now coming online. On Wednesday, fitness club chain Pure Gym Group Plc said it would raise about 190 million pounds in a London IPO.

Biffa said on Thursday that its offer would consist of new shares issued by the company as well as the sale of existing shares by shareholders.

Its shares were expected to be admitted to London's premium listing next month, the company added. ($1 = 0.7553 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)