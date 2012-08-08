RLPC-Lenders set to throw out 520 mln-pound Biffa bid

* 520 mln stg bid deemed to low by lenders

By Claire Ruckin and Simon Meads

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Institutional lenders to UK waste management firm Biffa are expected to reject a 520 million-pound ($814 million) offer for the company in a bid to avoid a huge writedown on its 1.1 billion pounds of loans, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Biffa’s private equity owners Montagu Private Equity and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) bought the company in 2008 backed by 1.1 billion pounds of senior and mezzanine loans and they unsuccessfully tried to sell the business or parts of it earlier this year.

With no sale agreed, a debt for equity swap restructuring looked the most likely outcome and started to take shape, until the 520 million-pound offer for the company was made this month by a consortium made up of waste treatment specialist Chinook Urban Mining, buyout house Clearbrook Capital and JP Morgan, banking sources said.

Biffa, GIP and Montagu declined to comment.

Any change of ownership would require unanimous approval from Biffa’s lenders, which are reluctant to see a large portion of their debt written off. A 520 million-pound offer for the company would make Biffa’s 280 million pounds of mezzanine loans worthless and devalue the 820 million pounds of senior loans significantly, banking sources added.

“On the surface this offer looks as though senior lenders will take a haircut and mezzanine guys will get written off. It’s a good opening shot but people won’t be rushing to the hills. Its opportunistic and early on in what will turn into a very long process so it’s hard to imagine any lenders accepting the offer,” a lender to Biffa said.

Mezzanine lenders could come together to make an offer for the company in a similar fashion to what happened with German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast, which was taken over by junior lenders this year [ID: nL5E8HL7DJ].

Alternatively the consortium or other investors could look to buy up Biffa’s debt on Europe’s secondary loan market to get a controlling stake in the company, so when it breaches loan covenants they can take control of Biffa. This was seen in the case of British gym chain Fitness First.

DISTRESSED

Biffa’s debt is trading at deeply distressed levels. Its term loan B/C was quoted on Wednesday at 60.1 percent of face value and its mezzanine debt was quoted at 2.1 percent of face value, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

An independent business review has been sent out by KPMG and lenders will now be assessing the value of the business, bankers said.

Montagu and GIP bought Biffa before the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the ensuing credit crisis. But as with many businesses reliant on British public sector contracts, what was meant to be a resilient source of long-term business has become a handicap, as government and local authorities reined in spending.

Biffa is also heavily exposed to industrial contracts, which have shrunk as businesses have produced less waste. In an attempt to increase its capacity to handle recycling Biffa acquired smaller rival Greenstar in 2010.

Although the company has not breached its leverage covenants, lenders to the business said that the company is likely to breach them later this year due to a difficult trading environment. The group’s earnings are also going to be hit by a new UK landfill tax rate that was introduced in May 2012.

Montagu and GIP have written the value of Biffa down to zero on their books, sources familiar with the situation said, a move that echoes the woes of another large British waste management and maintenance group Enterprise, owned by private equity firm 3i.

Biffa is one of the UK’s leading industrial and commercial waste collectors, collecting 3.3 million tonnes of waste from around 75,000 customers. It has 32 active landfill sites and operates 18 municipal collection contracts and two private finance initiative (PFI) public service contracts. The company operates solely in the UK, is headquartered in High Wycombe and employs around 5,100 people, according to Montagu’s website.