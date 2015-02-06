FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout firm Exponent emerges as frontrunner for Big Bus Tours - sources
February 6, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Buyout firm Exponent emerges as frontrunner for Big Bus Tours - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - UK private equity firm Exponent has emerged as the frontrunner to buy open-top sightseeing company Big Bus Tours, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Reuters reported last year that the owners of the company, which is partially family-backed, had hired JP Morgan to run a sale potentially worth up to 500 million pounds ($762.20 million).

Exponent is poised to buy the company, and a deal is expected to be announced soon, the sources said.

Shareholders in Big Bus Tours include the Maybury family and Abu Dhabi-based Al Fahim Group.

Exponent, Big Bus Tours and Al Fahim Group were not immediately available to comment. JP Morgan declined to comment. ($1 = 0.6560 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
