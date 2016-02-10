Thai Big C plans expansion after 2015 net profit falls

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Big C Supercener Pcl will focus on store expansion and renovation to boost revenue after reporting a 4.7 percent drop in 2015 net profit, Thailand’s second-largest hypermarket operator said on Wednesday.

Big C will also study available monetisation options for part of its real estate portfolio and plans to extend its e-commerce business into neighbouring countries starting with Cambodia in 2016, it said in a statement.

On Sunday, French retailer Casino agreed to sell its majority stake in Big C for 3.1 billion euros ($3.49 billion) excluding debt to Thailand’s TCC Group, controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Big C said it was looking forward to welcoming TCC Group as its new shareholder and expected the collaboration would be fruitful in years to come.

Big C reported a 2015 net profit of 6.9 billion baht ($195.08 million), down 4.7 percent, while revenue fell 1.2 percent, hit by weak consumption and a slowing economy, it said.

At the end of 2015, it had 734 stores including 125 large format stores and 391 small-scale Mini Big C and 163 drugstores, it said.

($1 = 35.3700 baht)