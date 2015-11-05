FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai firm Big C's Q3 net profit falls 14.5 pct
November 5, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Thai firm Big C's Q3 net profit falls 14.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter’s third-quarter net profit fell 14.5 percent due to weaker sales, hit by sluggish domestic consumption and slow economic recovery, it said on Thursday.

Big C, majority owned by French Casino Group, posted a net profit of 1.34 billion baht ($37.66 million), below the average 1.63 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Total revenue dropped 4.6 percent in the July-September quarter. The company aimed to open six new hypermarkets, three Big C Market stores and about 75 Mini Big C stores in 2016 to boost growth, it said in a statement. ($1 = 35.5800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Susan Thomas)

