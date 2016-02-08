FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Big C, Berli Jucker shares surge after Casino agrees to sell stake
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 8, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Big C, Berli Jucker shares surge after Casino agrees to sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand’s Big C Supercenter surged more than 9 percent to a year high on Monday after France’s Casino Group agreed to sell its majority stake in the Thai hypermarket operator to TCC Group.

At 0303 GMT, Big C shares were up 9.6 percent to 249 baht, the highest since late January 2015, while the overall market index was up 0.16 percent.

Shares in Berli Jucker Public Co, the flagship company in the consumer product business Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s TCC Group, climbed 15.1 percent to 38 baht on expectation the company will benefit from the acquisition. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.