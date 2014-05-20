FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big Yellow profit buoyed by higher self-storage space demand
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 20, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Big Yellow profit buoyed by higher self-storage space demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc, a provider of self-storage space, posted a 15 percent rise in full-year profit as more people rented its space at higher prices.

The London-based real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides people and businesses with space to store goods, equipment and furniture while moving homes and offices, said a scarcity of non-residential land in London and South East would limit the opening of new self storage facilities, boosting its prospects for the full year.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 29.2 million pounds ($49.1 million) in the year ended March 31 from 25.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew by 4 percent to 72.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds) (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.