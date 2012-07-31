FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big 5 Sporting's 2nd-qtr profit beats Street estimates
July 31, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Big 5 Sporting's 2nd-qtr profit beats Street estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.10

* Q2 rev rises 4 pct to $226.6 mln, est $227.4 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.28-$0.34 vs est $0.30

July 31 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp’s quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, aided by strong sales of its apparel and footwear products.

The sports goods retailer also forecast a profit of 28 to 34 cents per share for the third quarter, largely above the 30 cents analysts estimated on average.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $2.6 million, or 12 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates by 2 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 4 percent to $226.6 million , but narrowly missed Wall Street estimates of $227.4 million due to, the company said, certain holiday-related sales shifting to the third quarter.

Big 5 Sporting said second-quarter sales were negatively affected as the Fourth of July holiday moved further into its third quarter this year.

The El Segundo, California-based company’s same-store sales grew 1 percent.

The company’s shares closed at $7.54 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
