FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BigBasket raises $150 mln in funding led by Abraaj Group
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

India's BigBasket raises $150 mln in funding led by Abraaj Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian grocery delivery service BigBasket has raised $150 million in fresh funding in a round led by UAE’s Abraaj Group as the company looks to expand its services into smaller cities, the investor said.

Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Helion Advisors along with International Finance Corp and Sands Capital participated in the round, Abraaj said in a statement.

Online grocery sales is a fast-growing segment in India’s e-commerce industry as more consumers log in to the Internet for their purchases.

Rival Grofers, an app-based service that connects local stores to customers, raised $120 million from Japan’s Softbank last year to expand operations.

Amazon.com Inc, which is aggressively investing in India, also launched a grocery delivery pilot in Bengaluru late last year. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.