Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bigben Interactive SA :

* Q3 2014/2015 revenue 73.9 million euros ($85.92 million) versus eur 71.7 million last year

* Sees FY sales of 190 million euros

* FY 2014/2015 profits should be impacted by 4.0 million euros due to one-off effect of considerable fall in euro against U.S. dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8601 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)