BRIEF-Thai Big C in business alliance with oil refiner Bangchak

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Big C Supercenter Pcl :

* To form a business alliance with oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, it said in a statement

* Plans to sign an agreement and announce details of the cooperation on Monday March 5

* Bangchak has said it planned to join with a major retailer to open convenience stores at its service stations

* Big C, controlled by France’s Casino Group, is ranked number two in Thailand in terms of the number of hypermarkets after the local unit of Tesco Plc.