BRIEF-Thai Big C in business alliance with oil refiner Bangchak

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Big C Supercenter Pcl :
* To form a business alliance with oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, it said in a statement
* Plans to sign an agreement and announce details of the cooperation on Monday March 5
* Bangchak has said it planned to join with a major retailer to open convenience stores at its service stations
* Big C, controlled by France’s Casino Group, is ranked number two in Thailand in terms of the number of hypermarkets after the local unit of Tesco Plc.
Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong