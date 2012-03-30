FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Big C aims for 8-10 pct revenue growth in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Big C aims for 8-10 pct revenue growth in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Big C Supercenter Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 revenue growth of 8-10 percent due in part to the opening of new stores, Kudatara Nagaviroj, Director of Corporate Image, told Reuters

* Expects to spend 5 billion baht ($162 million) on investments this year, mostly on store expansion and its plans to increase its small-format stores - Mini Big C - to 950 by 2016 from 69 now

* Big C said it had delayed indefinitely a plan to raise 25 billion baht ($810 million) through a rights issue.

* Earlier, its French parent Casino said its Thai unit had opted for a private placement to fund its 2012 expansion plans and reduce borrowing.

$1 = 30.87 Baht Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.