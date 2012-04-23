FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Big C sees higher Q1 sales, 2012 up 8-10 pct
April 23, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Big C sees higher Q1 sales, 2012 up 8-10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Big C Supercenter Pcl :

* Expects first-quarter sales to be higher than the fourth quarter, which was hit by flooding in central provinces, Prapan Iamrungroj, senior vice president for business development told reporters

* Expects 2012 sales to rise 8-10 percent due to improving domestic consumption and openings of new branches

* Plans to spend about 5-6 billion baht ($161-193 million) this year, mostly to open new branches; expects its new branch at Mega Bangna, in Bangkok, to break even in next 5-6 years ($1 = 30.98 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

