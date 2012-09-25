FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US penalizes Biglari Holdings $850,000 under merger rules
September 25, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

US penalizes Biglari Holdings $850,000 under merger rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Biglari Holdings Inc will pay an $850,000 civil penalty to settle a U.S. allegation that it did not follow premerger reporting rules when it acquired an interest in a restaurant chain, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

A proposed settlement between the company and the government was filed in federal court in Washington, the department said.

Biglari acquired voting securities in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc in June 2011 and did not comply with notification and waiting period requirements for transactions over a certain size, the department said.

