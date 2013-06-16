FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big Lots may rebound as new CEO, sales moves take hold -Barron's
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 4 years

Big Lots may rebound as new CEO, sales moves take hold -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc, the nation’s largest closeout retailer whose shares have fallen 30 percent from their high in March 2012, deserves a closer look from investors now that the company has a new chief executive and is taking initiatives to boost sales, Barron’s said.

Sales of the company, whose 1,505 U.S. stores are mainly located in strip malls, have been under pressure for the past two years from the weak economy and higher gasoline prices, the newspaper said.

But the arrival of the new CEO, David Campisi, and his 30 years of merchandizing experience, should help turn the tide, Barron’s said.

“Other management changes, and a series of strategic initiatives aimed at boosting sales, could lead to improvements by the end of the year,” Barron’s said. It added that shares would still look inexpensive, compared with other discounters, even if they were to rise 20 percent above last week’s level.

Shares of the company ended trading at $32.86, down 0.8 percent, on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.