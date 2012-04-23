UPDATE 1-Big Lots expects same-store sales to fall

April 23 (Reuters) - Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc slashed its quarterly same-store sales forecast, hurt by weak demand for electronics, sending its shares down as much as 14 percent in after-market trade.

The company said it expects its comparable sales in the United States to be slightly negative, compared with its prior guidance of an increase of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The company, which stocks products that have been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, said same-store sales began to slow in late March and worsened this month.

In March, Big Lots forecast a first-quarter profit largely below analysts’ expectations as deeper discounts hurt margins.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company’s shares were down at $38.97 in extended trading. They had closed at $45.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.