Author Michael Lewis prevails in 'Big Short' libel appeal
#Funds News
November 14, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Author Michael Lewis prevails in 'Big Short' libel appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The author Michael Lewis did not libel a money manager in his 2010 best-seller “The Big Short,” a divided federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected an appeal by Wing Chau and his firm Harding Advisory LLC of a lower court’s dismissal of claims over 26 alleged defamatory statements in Lewis’ book.

Chau had objected to Lewis having allegedly portrayed him and other managers of collateralized debt obligations as “villains.” (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

