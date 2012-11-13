FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big Switch Networks launches first commercial product
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Big Switch Networks launches first commercial product

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Virtual networking startup Big Switch Networks is launching its Open Software-Defined Networking (SDN) product suite on Tuesday, its first commercial product since it was founded in 2010.

The product allows customers to change via software the networks and data centers that they access, avoiding upgrades to expensive and proprietary hardware, and could threaten the core business of networking equipment makers such as Cisco Systems Inc.

Although the nascent SDN market is still small, its growth potential has spurred heavy interest in acquiring startups, especially since VMware bought Nicira in July for around $1 billion.

“This is a very big change in how we build networks,” said Big Switch co-founder Guido Appenzeller, who started the company with former Cisco product manager Kyle Forster in March 2010.

The startup is backed by ex-Cisco executive Mike Volpi through Index Ventures as well as Goldman Sachs, Khosla Ventures and Redpoint Ventures.

The company said its partners include Arista Networks, Broadcom Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Dell Inc , Juniper Networks Inc and Microsoft Corp .

Interest in the SDN sector has been heating up.

“There are currently 20 to 25 venture-funded SDN companies and a lot of noise in the market,” said Brian Marshall, an analyst at ISI group.

Startup Midokura launched its MidoNet software platform in the United States last month and Embrane, founded in December 2011 by Dante Malagrino, another ex-Cisco manager, has launched Heleos.

Startup Vyatta was bought by Brocade Communications Systems Inc earlier this month.

“We do believe that SDN is here to stay and will eventually cause substantial shifts in the networking market, beginning in the data center,” said JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall.

“We don’t see SDN as a real earnings risk until late 2014. However, we believe the technology is here to stay and expect the hype cycle to increase in 2013 as numerous trials deploy,” Hall added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.