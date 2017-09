Nov 19 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares

* To place up to approximately 14.35 million new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in capital of company

* Proceeds will be used to accelerate option to buy out remaining 66.7 pct stake group does not already own in big yellow partnership from its JV partner Pramerica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: