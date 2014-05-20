FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Big Yellow adjusted pretax profit rises 15 pct

May 20 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Year-on-year Q4 store revenue increased by 11 pct to 17.7 mln stg (same quarter last year: 16.0 mln stg)

* Cash inflows from operating activities (after net finance costs) increased by 9 pct to 32.8 mln stg

* 49 pct increase in total dividend for year to 16.4p

* Reduction of group net debt (5) by 4.4 mln stg to £226.1 million

* Chiarman: introduction of vat on self storage sales on 1 october 2012 led to a reduction in our achieved net rents over year to march 2013 by 6.9 pct

* Made an adjusted profit before tax in year of 29.2 mln stg (2013: 25.5 mln stg), up 15 pct

* Final dividend declared is 8.4 pence per share

* Increasing political uncertainty and interference, andexuberant housing market in london and south east, gives scope for some trading volatility in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
