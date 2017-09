Nov 19 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc

* Adjusted profit before tax up 29 pct to 18.4 million pounds

* 30 pct increase in interim dividend to 10.4 pence per share

* Store revenue for period was 39.1 million pounds, up 12 pct from 35.1 million pounds in comparable period last year