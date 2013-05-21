FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big Yellow profit rises as demand for self-storage grows
May 21, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Big Yellow profit rises as demand for self-storage grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Storage company Big Yellow Group Plc reported an 8 percent rise in profit despite the introduction of new taxes, as demand grew for self-storage in London and southeast England.

The UK government introduced value added tax, or VAT, on storage rents in October 2012, prompting the company’s prices to rise 10 to 12.5 percent.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 25.5 million pounds ($38.81 million) in the year ended March 31 from 23.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to 69.7 million pounds.

Big Yellow’s 66 stores, largely in London and the South, provide people and businesses with space to store goods, equipment and furniture while moving homes and offices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
