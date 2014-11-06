BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte says 9-month net income of 16.7 mln euros, down 11.6 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :

* 9-month profit before tax amounted to 26.5 million euros(previous year: 31.6 million euros)

* 9-month revenue of 245.0 million euros versus 258.7 million euros year ago

* Sees for the 2014 financial year turnover at the bottom of the range from 340 million euros to 350 million euros

* Sees FY consolidated earnings before income taxes between 30 million euros and 40 million euros

* 9-month net income of 16.7 million euros, down 11.6 percent