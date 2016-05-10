FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Two Bilfinger supervisory board members to step down
May 10, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Two Bilfinger supervisory board members to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Two members of Bilfinger’s supervisory board have withdrawn their candidacies for re-election at short notice, the loss-making German engineering services group said on Tuesday, a day before its annual general meeting.

Bilfinger said John Feldmann told supervisory board chairman Eckhard Cordes on May 6 that he would no longer be available due to differences of opinion about the company’s strategy. Hans Peter Ring said he was stepping down for personal reasons.

Bilfinger is in the middle of a major overhaul and has just announced plans to cut jobs at its Mannheim base in Germany and tighten administration to cut costs by about 100 million euros ($113.80 million) per year over the medium-term.

The company said three new candidates would be standing for election to the supervisory board on Wednesday, including consultant Marion Helmes, as well as replacements for Feldmann and Ring which it did not name.

Bilfinger last week named Thomas Blades, the head of industrial gases firm Linde’s Americas business, as its new chief executive to take over from Per Utnegaard, who quit last month after less than a year at Bilfinger. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
