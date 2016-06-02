Bilfinger agrees sale of real-estate services unit to EQT

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Bilfinger said on Thursday it agreed the sale of its real-estate services unit to EQT in a deal valuing the business at about 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion), starting the break-up of what was once a top name in German construction.

The deal had earlier been flagged by a Reuters story.

Bilfinger also said it had decided to sell individual parts of its Power business instead of pursuing a sale of the unit as a whole.