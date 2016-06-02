FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger sells real-estate services unit to EQT -source
June 2, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Bilfinger sells real-estate services unit to EQT -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Bilfinger agreed the sale of its real-estate services unit to EQT at a valuation of about 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion), a source familiar with the matter said, signalling the break-up of what was once a top name in German construction.

The deal, which has been signed, may be announced later on Thursday, the source added.

Bilfinger was not immediately available for comment while EQT declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

