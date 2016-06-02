Bilfinger sells real-estate services unit to EQT -source

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Bilfinger agreed the sale of its real-estate services unit to EQT at a valuation of about 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion), a source familiar with the matter said, signalling the break-up of what was once a top name in German construction.

The deal, which has been signed, may be announced later on Thursday, the source added.

Bilfinger was not immediately available for comment while EQT declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)