FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bilfinger to cut Europe dependence with Asia, U.S. push -magazine
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Bilfinger to cut Europe dependence with Asia, U.S. push -magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE plans to reduce its dependency on Europe by pushing expansion in Asia and the United States, Chief Executive Roland Koch told weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

Koch said that 80 percent of the company’s business currently comes from Germany and Europe, adding that it has 850 million euros ($1.10 billion) at its disposal for acquisitions.

Bilfinger wants to expand its industrial services and power station operations, as well as its business building power lines, Koch told the magazine. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.