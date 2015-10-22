Bilfinger hires ex-FBI chief for compliance role

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Loss-making German engineering services firm Bilfinger has hired former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Louis Freeh to beef up its compliance efforts, it said on Thursday.

Bilfinger, under new management since June, already has a compliance monitor appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice working inside the company in connection with the settlement of an old bribery case in Nigeria.

It is also investigating whether employees of a subsidiary paid bribes of up to 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to public officials in Brazil in connection with orders related to the 2014 soccer World Cup.

Bilfinger said Freeh had been hired as an adviser to help it fight corruption, confirming a report in German business weekly Manager Magazin.

Freeh previously worked with German carmaker Daimler , overseeing its progress to improve compliance.

Daimler last week said it would let its compliance chief go early to help Volkswagen deal with its handling of a diesel emissions-fraud scandal. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)