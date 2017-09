FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German engineering and services group Bilfinger said it booked a capital gain of more than 50 million euros ($67.29 million) on the sale of infrastructure projects.

It said earlier it sold stakes in 11 public infrastructure projects to investment company Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure (BBGI), after already agreeing mid-year to sell two other projects in Canada to BBGI.

Bilfinger said gross proceeds from the two transactions would total 270 million euros.