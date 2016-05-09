FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reorganises to cut costs by 100 mln euros per year
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 9, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reorganises to cut costs by 100 mln euros per year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds job cuts, building and facility sale process, CFO comment)

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Bilfinger will cut jobs at its Mannheim base in Germany and tighten administration to cut costs by about 100 million euros ($113.85 million) per year over the medium-term.

The loss-making engineering services group did not say how many jobs would be affected and said cost savings would start taking effect next year with the bulk of savings to be recorded from 2018. It had 56,367 employees at end-2015, according to its website.

Bilfinger issued six profit warnings in a year after its shift from construction into services ran into difficulties. Activist investor Cevian, which owns a 26 percent stake in Bilfinger, instigated a management overhaul at the group last year.

The company said a review process to possibly sell building and facility management, its most successful business, was at an advanced stage. Bilfinger said talks with bidders would continue in earnest and the process could be completed within the next two to three weeks.

“Through intelligent investments in the future and leaner cost structures, we enhance the performance of our business model,” finance chief Axel Salzmann said, predicting multi-million euro investments in IT in coming years.

Salzmann will remain as CEO until Thomas Blades, the head of industrial gases firm Linde’s Americas business, takes over by the third quarter of 2016 at the latest. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.