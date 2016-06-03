FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bilfinger sees special dividend earliest in 3 years
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Bilfinger sees special dividend earliest in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - German engineering services firm Bilfinger will pay out a special dividend in three years at the earliest, after the 1.2 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) sale of its real-estate services division to private equity firm EQT, it said in an internal document.

In a declaration to labour representatives on its supervisory board seen by Reuters on Friday, Bilfinger said it would invest the proceeds from the sale in its remaining industrial plant services business until it had secured its future, at least for the next three years.

$1 = 0.8842 euros Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.