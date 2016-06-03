Bilfinger sees special dividend earliest in 3 years

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - German engineering services firm Bilfinger will pay out a special dividend in three years at the earliest, after the 1.2 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) sale of its real-estate services division to private equity firm EQT, it said in an internal document.

In a declaration to labour representatives on its supervisory board seen by Reuters on Friday, Bilfinger said it would invest the proceeds from the sale in its remaining industrial plant services business until it had secured its future, at least for the next three years.