UPDATE 1-Bilfinger won't rush to pay special dividend -document

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - German engineering services firm Bilfinger will pay out a special dividend in three years at the earliest, after the 1.2 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) sale of its real-estate services division, it said in an internal document.

In a declaration to labour representatives on its supervisory board seen by Reuters on Friday, Bilfinger said it would invest the sale proceeds in its remaining business until it had secured its future, and at least for three years.

If it were then to pay a special dividend to its shareholders, which include activist investor Cevian with 26 percent, it would also pay a bonus to its staff, it said.

Bilfinger on Thursday agreed to sell its real-estate services arm, its most profitable business, to Swedish private equity firm EQT, prompting condemnation from trade unions who represent its staff.

Bilfinger’s management said in the document it would present an adapted and expanded strategy for each unit of its remaining business, which does industrial plant maintenance, as well as for the Power unit it failed to sell, to its supervisory board in the fourth quarter.

It said no further job cuts were planned for the Industrial division beyond what had already been communicated.

An employee representative, who asked not to be named, said of the declaration: “It’s a sop that is not worth the paper it’s written on.”

Bilfinger shares gave up all the gains they had made on Thursday, hitting a four-month low on Friday and trading down 9.3 percent at 35.82 euros by 1404 GMT.

“With the disposal the Bilfinger share gets a sharper risk profile, now consisting of cash earmarked for acquisitions and business under restructuring,” wrote Commerzbank analyst Norbert Kretlow, who rates Bilfinger “buy”.