Strabag to eye Bilfinger's facilities business - source

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Austrian construction group Strabag could throw its hat in the ring for German peer Bilfinger’s facility management businesses, a person close to the matter said, after Bilfinger said this week it had received offers for the unit.

“Strabag will certainly look at that,” the person said.

Bilfinger issued a surprise statement on Wednesday night saying it had hired advisers to review unsolicited offers for its building, facility services and real estate divisions.

Bilfinger said at the time it had not yet decided whether to sell the divisions.

Some analysts have said Strabag, the No. 2 in the facility management sector in Germany behind Bilfinger, could face anti-trust concerns if it tried to buy Bilfinger’s businesses.

But the source told Reuters on Friday the market was so fragmented that anti-trust rules should not be a problem.

“The 10 biggest companies have an overall market share of less than 15 percent,” the person said.

The businesses for which Bilfinger has received offers together have annual sales of about 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion), or more than a third of the group’s total. The offers value the businesses at about 1.7 billion euros including debt, one source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.