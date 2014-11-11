FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2014 / 12:47 PM / 3 years ago

Bilfinger supervisory board names Cordes as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German industrial group Bilfinger said on Tuesday that its supervisory board had elected Eckhard Cordes, the former CEO of retailer Metro, as its new chairman, replacing Bernhard Walter, who stepped down last week.

Cordes, whose appointment was backed by Bilfinger’s largest shareholder, activist investment firm Cevian, inherits a company in turmoil that has issued four profit warnings in the span of half a year.

Bilfinger is being run by an interim chief executive and a finance chief who has announced he plans to leave. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)

