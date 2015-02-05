FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bilfinger picks Norwegian Per Utnegaard for CEO job - Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 5, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bilfinger picks Norwegian Per Utnegaard for CEO job - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Struggling German construction and services group Bilfinger has picked Per Utnegaard to become chief executive of the group, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sector sources.

Bilfinger earlier on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with candidates for its chief executive and finance chief positions, without given their identities.

Per Utnegaard has been chief executive of airport services company Swissport International since 2007.

Bilfinger declined to comment on the Handelsblatt story.

German magazine Bilanz had reported that Axel Salzmann, who will step down as chief financial officer at broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 at the end of March, would become Bilfinger’s new finance chief.

Bilfinger issued four profit warnings last year, hit by falling investment from power and chemical companies and a struggle to integrate hundreds of small companies it acquired in a shift to services from construction. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.