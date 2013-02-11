FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bilfinger expects profitability of Power unit to rise further
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

Bilfinger expects profitability of Power unit to rise further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German services company Bilfinger said it expects the profitability its most profitable division, the unit that upgrades and maintains power plants, to rise further in 2013.

The Power unit’s ratio of earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) to sales in 2013 - also called the EBITA margin - will be higher than in the previous year, Chief Executive Roland Koch said in a conference call for journalists on Monday.

The division raised its EBITA margin by one percentage point to 9.3 percent in 2012.

“The Power unit is great,” DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck said. “They had a fantastic margin of 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter.” (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.