Bilfinger's up-for-sale offshore unit wins order
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
February 24, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Bilfinger's up-for-sale offshore unit wins order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bilfinger said its offshore systems unit, which is up for sale, won an order worth about 30 million euros ($34 million) for a new German wind park.

The troubled industrial services company said on Tuesday it would supply 19 steel foundations and 18 wind turbines to developer wpd in Bremen for the new Nordergruende offshore wind park in the German North Sea.

Bilfinger said its offshore systems unit had built more than 630 foundations for wind turbines, metering masts and substations to date, and a volume of around 140 million euros was expected for 2015.

$1 = 0.8845 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

