UPDATE 2-Germany's Bilfinger warns again, lops off ailing Power unit

* CFO says there is interest from potential buyers of Power unit

* Write-down to cause substantial H1 net loss

* Shares plunge more than 16 percent (New throughout, adds CEO, CFO comments, updates shares)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - German engineering services firm Bilfinger plans to sell the power-plant unit blamed for six profit warnings as a first step in what could be a more drastic restructuring, its chief executive said two weeks after taking over.

Germany’s policy switch towards renewable energy has caused upheaval in its power market and hurt Bilfinger’s utility clients, squeezing the company and exposing internal failings.

Bilfinger said a further writedown of the unit, which accounted for about a fifth of Bilfinger’s output in 2014 and which services the nuclear and fossil fuel plants threatened in the push for renewables, would push it to a “significant” net loss for the first half and possibly a full-year loss.

Shares in Bilfinger plunged more than 16 percent to a six-year low on Thursday as investors wondered whether worse was to come and feared the company would stop paying a dividend.

Bilfinger, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and the Munich Olympic Stadium, has lost two-thirds of its value since April last year and is now worth about 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Former Swissport CEO Per Utnegaard only arrived on June 1, brought on board by new Chairman Eckhard Cordes, an ex-Daimler and Metro executive installed by European activist investment firm Cevian, which owns 26 percent of Bilfinger.

Asked if he had acted too quickly, he said: “If I look at the results of Power in the last three or four years, I would rather ask why the strategy did not change earlier.”

Former CEO and ex-Hesse state premier Roland Koch quit last August after Bilfinger’s second profit warning.

Some shareholders blame Koch for the company’s problems, saying he was wrong to sell the traditional construction business that could have helped balance out the more volatile, project-based services business on which he chose to focus.

The move, however, was started under his predecessor and later interim CEO, Herbert Bodner.

DZ Bank analyst Jasko Terzic wrote in a note: “We do believe that this quick decision indicates that the business environment remains weak and that the project management (execution, risk controlling) suffers from severe problems.”

“This should result in another high loss bottom-line and put the dividend at risk, in our view,” said Terzic, keeping his “sell” rating on the stock.

BUYER INTEREST

Power made adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of just 8 million euros ($9 million) on output of 1.45 billion last year as German utility customers slashed spending.

Bilfinger said the unit, which employs 11,000 people, would do better under a more internationally focused owner capable of investing in growing the business outside Germany.

The German company’s competitors in the energy sector include Alpiq, Alstom, Balcke-Duerr, Doosan Babcock, Mitsubishi-Hitachi and Shaw.

Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann said there was already interest from potential buyers of Power. Bilfinger aims to close a sale within a year.

Salzmann said Bilfinger hoped to find a buyer for the unit rather than spinning it off to existing shareholders or listing it, and said Bilfinger did not expect to have to pay an acquirer to take it off its hands.

Bilfinger said the unit was expected to make an adjusted EBITA loss of up to 100 million euros this year, and output would drop 15-20 percent. It will report the results as discontinued operations.

The group has also run into oil price-related problems at its Industrial unit, which provides services for oil and gas, chemicals and steel plants.

Bilfinger said it could not rule out further restructuring of its remaining businesses and was conducting a comprehensive review, the results of which it planned to present to investors at a capital markets day in October.

“Over the next months, we will see what kind of core business we will have and why,” Utnegaard told journalists on a conference call.

But Salzmann, who also joined Bilfinger this year, said the problems at Industrial were “not comparable” to those at Power. ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Editing by Thomas Atkins and Anna Willard)