Bilfinger Power bids due mid-Jan, seen at 200-300 mln eur -source
December 9, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Bilfinger Power bids due mid-Jan, seen at 200-300 mln eur -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - First-round bids for German engineering services group Bilfinger’s Power unit are due in mid-January and are seen valuing the business at 200 million to 300 million euros ($219-$328 million), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Loss-making Bilfinger put its power-plant services unit up for sale in June and said it aimed to complete the disposal within a year.

A spokesman for Bilfinger said the process was on track but declined to comment on details of timing and value, which were first reported by Bloomberg late on Tuesday.

The Power unit was blamed for six profit warnings as Bilfinger’s power utility customers struggled with a shift to green energy, causing them to cut spending.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank, which is running the sale, declined to comment on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and James Regan)

