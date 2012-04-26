Bilfinger interested in Prelios assets - report

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Bilfinger Berger, Germany’s second-largest builder, has offered to buy Italian real estate group Prelios’s German assets, 51 percent of its Italian assets, and 10 percent of its asset management fund, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 200 million euro ($264 million) deal is at an initial stage, with due diligence about to be concluded, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing financial sources.

Prelios, formerly owned by tyremaker Pirelli, is 21 percent controlled by a syndicate composed of Assicurazioni Generali, Camfin, the Benetton family’s Edizione holding, Intesa San Paolo, Mediobanca and Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti.

Neither Bilfinger Berger nor Prelios was available for comment.

Lazard and Banca IMI are advising on the deal, which has received interest from other international real estate groups, Il Sole said.

The deal would come weeks after German carmaker Audi announced the acquisition of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati. ($1 = 0.7585 euro) (Reporting by Michel Rose; additiona reporting by Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt)