FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bilfinger wins European bank real estate deals
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Bilfinger wins European bank real estate deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - Struggling German engineering services firm Bilfinger has won two deals to manage real estate for major European banks, a month after its new chief executive took office.

Bilfinger said the two deals won by its Building and Facility unit, its most successful business, were worth a total of about 600 million euros ($661 million) over five years.

The German company is chaired by a representative of activist investment group Cevian, its biggest shareholder, and has put its power plant services unit up for sale after six profit warnings within a year. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.