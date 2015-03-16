FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger scraps plans for new headquarters
March 16, 2015

Bilfinger scraps plans for new headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - German industrial services group Bilfinger scrapped plans to move its headquarters to a new building in Mannheim after cutting costs and jobs to halt a slide in earnings.

“The ongoing restructuring programs have had an impact on many of the Group’s employees. In a situation like this, a new headquarters building would send the wrong signal,” Chief Executive Herbert Bodner said in a statement on Monday.

The city of Mannheim, where Bilfinger is based, had said in 2012 that Bilfinger agreed to buy 4,400 square metres of land in a new development called the Glueckstein District.

Bilfinger said on Monday it would look into options jointly with the city for how the property could be used in the future, without providing further details. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
