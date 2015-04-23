FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger says half of Power problems are home-made
April 23, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Bilfinger says half of Power problems are home-made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Bilfinger is as much to blame for problems at its power plant business as it is a victim of market developments that have hurt its customers, it said on Thursday.

“Fifty percent of the bad number has to do with underutilisation,” Chief Executive Herbert Bodner told analysts on a conference call after the stricken German building services firm issued a fifth profit warning in a year.

“What’s much more worrying to me is that the other 50 percent are coming from projects - not one big project but several projects around. It’s a weakness that we identified some time ago and that we are working on,” he said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

