UPDATE 2-Bilfinger CEO sees no breakup despite crisis

By Georgina Prodhan

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - German engineering and services firm Bilfinger has no plans to split off businesses that pushed the company into a deep crisis last year, its interim chief executive said.

Bilfinger issued a string of profit warnings in 2014 as first utilities and then oil and gas customers slashed spending as a result of Germany’s switch to renewable energy and the plunging oil price.

The company is 26 percent owned by activist investor Cevian, which increased its stake as the crisis unfolded.

“I don’t hold with such threat scenarios,” Herbert Bodner told journalists after Bilfinger published its annual report on Wednesday. “Breakup plans are not on the horizon.”

Bodner said he could not rule out further job cuts in the power division. Bilfinger has so far cut about 1,250 jobs, roughly 2 percent of its staff across the group.

“We can’t get into a position again where we start restructuring too late,” he said.

He reiterated that cooperation was good with Cevian, a Sweden-based European investment firm that also owns a stake in German steel and industrial group ThyssenKrupp.

Bodner said he could give no update on plans to hire a permanent new CEO after the company’s top management quit during last year’s turmoil. However, he said he should not need to extend his own contract, which runs until the end of May.

Bilfinger has identified Swissport CEO Per Utnegaard as its preferred candidate to take over from Bodner, but he still has to negotiate his exit from the airport services group, sources have told Reuters. It has named Axel Salzmann as its new finance chief.

Shares in Bilfinger, which issued detailed preliminary 2014 results last month, were 0.6 percent firmer at 52.18 euros by 1210 GMT, broadly in line with the European construction and materials index.

Bodner said the company was about to start structured sales processes for its offshore wind and Polish construction units, which it is selling off as it continues to refocus on services at the expense of less profitable building activities.

He said the offshore wind business was already attracting considerable interest from potential buyers. (Editing by Keith Weir)