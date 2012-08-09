FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Bilfinger still has 500 mln euros for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger still has about 500 million euros ($617.85 million) earmarked for acquisitions in the coming quarters, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We have invested about half of the 1 billion euros we said we had at our disposal,” Roland Koch said during a conference call after the company published consensus-beating quarterly financial results.

He said Bilfinger could also continue making acquisitions after that money had been spent.

Bilfinger’s most recent deal was the purchase of U.S.-based assembly and service specialist Westcon, announced in July, a move to diversify further from the construction sector.

$1 = 0.8093 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
