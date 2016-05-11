FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger chairman says ex-CEO had issues with travel expenses
May 11, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Bilfinger chairman says ex-CEO had issues with travel expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 11 (Reuters) - Bilfinger’s ex-Chief Executive Per Utnegaard had “irregularities” with his travel expenses, which he has since paid back, Chairman Eckhard Cordes told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

Utnegaard quit suddenly last month, leaving the struggling German engineering services group searching for a new CEO for the second time in under a year. Bilfinger said at the time he was leaving for personal reasons.

“There were irregularities with travel expenses,” Cordes said, adding that no harm had been suffered by the company.

Bilfinger earlier reported a 5 percent drop in first-quarter output. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

